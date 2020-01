Fans Think Marvel’s First Trans Superhero Will Be In Thor: Love and Thunder

The only question is — which one? One possibility is Thor: Love and Thunder, the upcoming fourth film in the Asgardian superhero saga currently in production, and set to introduce Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as a new version of Thor. A Marvel Comic that takes place in Thor’s home of Asgard already includes a trans character: Sera, a woman who appears in the comic Angela: Asgard’s Assassin , hails from a line of all-male angels known as the Anchorite of Heben, and was assigned male at birth. In a Tumblr post, co-writer of the comic Kieron Gillen confirmed that Sera is trans