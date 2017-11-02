One of the things that annoys me to no end is when LGBTQ characters are written to make constant references about their sexuality in their respective films and televisions. From Emily (Shay Mitchell) on Pretty Little Liars to Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis) on True Blood, it's as if writers think viewers will forget that openly gay and bisexual characters aren’t straight unless we can see or hear the specific details of their love lives. No such effort is ever required of straight characters. Fans of Fearless Defenders, the comic book series where Valkyrie is one of the main characters, know that she is bisexual. She had a fling with Dr. Annabelle Riggs. This, in addition to Thompson’s confirmation the film version of the character is also queer, should be enough to quantify Valkyrie as an openly LGBTQ character.