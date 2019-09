Given Portman's off-script comment about "all-male nominees" while presenting the award for best director at the Golden Globes, I'm surprised they didn't include more political commentary; however, she did make one clear statement. While introducing musical guest Dua Lipa, Portman wore a shirt emblazoned with the words "Judge Aquilina," in support of the judge who presided over the Larry Nassar case . Based on her Golden Globes comment and the shoutout to Judge Aquilina, I was anticipating an episode that addressed more current events and social issues. While it can be nice to step away from that from time to time, it was a bit of a letdown. I think Portman could have pulled off more politically-charged subjects.