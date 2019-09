I love a good face mask — I've tried them all! This morning, I decided to do this bubble charcoal mask from GlamGlow . Oh my gosh, I loved it. I put it on and immediately it started oxidizing. My whole face looked like one big foam, and it felt like it was getting in all my pores. I also tried this 24K Gold Mask that makes your skin all glowy. That's my biggest indulgence: hopping out of the shower, jumping in a robe, and watching Netflix with a face mask on. In these crazy cold temperatures, I also try to stay as hydrated as possible. Dryness can be a big distraction for me, so I use the Olay Cleansing Infusion Body Wash . That way I can stay focused on the race track.