I have my go-to makeup formula for competition. Even though I wear a helmet, you'll still see my lashes popping, or I'll wear a blue mascara or some kind of winged or colored eyeliner — just something to make my eyes pop through the visor. People might not see it, but I still do it for myself. I'm that person regardless. I enjoy creating looks and doing makeup, so even if it's just a little peephole where you can see my eyes, you're gonna get the most out of that damn peephole, I can tell you that much.