Power Faces
Celebrity Beauty
Barbie Ferreira Talks Makeup, Skin, &
Euphoria
by
Barbie Ferreira
Beauty
I Struggled With Acne For Years. Fake Freckles Helped Me Find My Confidence.
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & What It Means To Be Feminine
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Why I Wore Red Lipstick Every Day Of My Maternity Leave
by
Piera Gelardi
More from Power Faces
Dedicated Feature
Ravyn Lenae On Makeup As Ritual & The Importance Of Standing Out On Stage
Deenie Hartzog-Mi...
Jun 10, 2019
Beauty
Tati Gabrielle: What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Beauty
Alexandra Gaville...
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
I Was Bullied For My Box Braids — Now They're My Signature
Cat Quinn
Apr 2, 2019
Beauty
Meet The Makeup Artist Redefining “Instagram Skin”
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll
by
Cat Quinn
Beauty
Jhené Aiko On Fame, Tattoos, & Breaking Out Of The Box
Growing up, Aiko felt like she never fit in — now, that's the whole point.
by
Paley Fairman
Beauty
Why Racing In A Full Face Of Makeup Empowers Me
Track star Queen Harrison is shattering records and stereotypes with her bold race-day uniform.
by
Us
Beauty
Beth Ditto On Beauty, Androgyny, & Getting Your Feelings Hurt
Beth Ditto used to do the popular girls’ hair for prom. Now, the outsider is a superstar — and her hair and makeup take center stage.
by
Us
Beauty
Why I'll Never Hide My Acne With Makeup Again
by
Leia Immanuel
Beauty
I Was Bullied For My Freckles — Now I'm Booking Jobs With Them
by
Melody Mikél
Beauty
I'm Tired Of Hearing This Muslim Stereotype About Makeup
by
Miski Muse
Beauty
I'd Rather Shock People With My Makeup Than Play It Safe
by
Raisa Thomas
Beauty
Why Wearing Makeup At The Olympics Empowers Me
Aja Evans is a U.S. Olympic bobsledder competing in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. As a self-proclaimed “glam girl,”
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
I Moved To NYC & FINALLY Started To Wear Makeup The Way I Wanted To
Every morning when I wake up, my motivation is to prove them all wrong.
by
Alice Longyu Gao
Beauty
Why Lipstick Is The Only Makeup I Wear
"I always wear lipstick — even just to drop my kids off at school."
by
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Beauty
An Uber Driver Asked Me If I'd Bleach My Skin — Here's What I'd S...
Model Nyakim Gatwech shares her inspiring story.
by
ISABEL CASTILLO G...
Beauty
This Will Make You Want To Double Up On Highlighter
(Paid Content) Strobed, highlighted, glowy, dewy — whatever you want to call it, radiant skin is in. So it’s no wonder why model, feminist, and total b
by
Claire Fontanetta
Beauty
How One Influencer Makes Her Everyday Makeup Pop
(Paid Content) There’s something universal about a bold, red lip; it looks good on everyone. And when someone with a killer lip walks into a room, you ca
by
Audrey Noble
Makeup
This MUA Shares Her Top 10 Beauty Essentials
(Paid Content) "Do you" is a phrase we use all the time when it comes to beauty. It's because we strongly believe that no matter what trend you’re into r
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
How I Turned My Biggest Insecurity Into My Power Source
I used to hate them; now it's the first thing people notice.
by
Natalia Grosner
Beauty
Our Creative Director Shares Her Beauty Secrets
(Paid Content) Refinery29 creative director Lydia Pang is the ultimate cool girl. (We're just going to drop her Instagram here if you need proof.) She's th
by
Audrey Noble
Beauty
Black Lipstick Underlines Every Word I Say
"It's not about looking pretty — I'd much rather be memorable."
by
Lydia Pang
