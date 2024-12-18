At first, I was scared. This was in 2017 when there was still a lack of inclusivity in the content creation community. Originally, I didn’t even want to be the face of my own content. I tried my hand at being a makeup artist because I wanted to provide the best makeup tips for deeper skin tones. But it was disheartening in the beginning — I wasn’t getting booked enough. So I pivoted and started to share tips using myself as a model. I was afraid of putting myself out there, of mean remarks, of haters. But the responses exceeded all my expectations. I was on a mission to be of service to people who look like me, and I finally started to feel like the content I was making really resonated with people and I was calling back my power.