I've done a ton of hair color combinations over the years. I've had purple hair with pink and blue highlights, bright blue mixed with red and fuchsia shades, and pumpkin orange with green and brown running through it, too. I take care of my hair, but I can’t be bothered to spend a fortune on hair products. If my hair gets unhealthy I will just shave it all off. I think having a shaved head would make my eye makeup pop even more!