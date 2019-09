I don't just play with makeup; my acrylic nails are an important part of my style, too. In fact, I feel insecure without them. I like being creative and designing styles with my go-to nail artist at the Japanese nail salon, Rounge . I pull inspiration from the seasons, my travels, art, and pop culture. The ones I'm wearing here are inspired by winter. I am so used to the length that I have no problem typing with them.