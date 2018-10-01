I Got A 3-Hour Japanese Manicure Inspired By Sailor Moon

My Sailor Moon-inspired nails, which I've now had for just over a month, are just a touch longer than my natural ones, but fully equipped with pearl moons, golden hearts, and tons of pink, blue, and white gems. Wearing them makes me feel like a wildly different person — in a good way. They're so absurd and lavish, but I dig them. And I'm obsessed with photographing them against burgers, dog fur, you name it. (Did I mention the compliments? I've never received more. From subway riders to cashiers to commenters on FB Live
, everyone wants to talk about them.)
That said, I can't deny the fact that living with bedazzled acrylics isn't necessarily a walk in the park. Typing and texting takes 10 times longer than it should. Buttoning jeans, opening soda cans, bowling (yes, I bowled)...it's not easy, folks. My friends and boyfriend will probably be very happy when the nails are removed and they no longer have to help me with basic tasks.
The biggest surprise was how long the acrylics have lasted. Other than one heart-shaped jewel that fell out, they look great over a month later, minus some regrowth. Although I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, I'm not sure I'd pay $180 and wait three hours in a salon to get my nails done again just to go back to my normal life. But if I ever become a pop star? You bet I'll make them my signature.