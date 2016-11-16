I Had My Zits Zapped With Electric Current — Here's What Happened

I'd heard coworkers and friends describe the high-frequency treatment as a godsend for acne-prone skin — a category which I fall into. My skin is oily, and as of late, clusters of zits keep popping up along my jawline (perhaps due to the seasonal shift?), so the idea of a bacteria-killing, inflammation-reducing, circulation-improving, non-invasive procedure sounded pretty damn appealing. I had to try it, so I went to one of Dermalogica's New York spas
, where the high-frequency treatment was performed as an add-on to a traditional facial.