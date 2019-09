I Had My Zits Zapped With Electric Current — Here's What Happened

That being said, a high-frequency treatment is not the one-and-done solution to all your acne woes . You've got to be committed to taking care of your skin on the daily. But if you are suffering from a particularly bad breakout, the electric current can definitely help reduce inflammation and speed up the healing process. Since going under the laser two weeks ago, I haven't experienced any breakouts. But the next time I do, you can bet I'll be running back to the spa and asking an aesthetician to wave this magic wand over it.