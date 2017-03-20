The $1,000 Facial Isn't As Expensive As It Sounds

See more about this Episode
Despite the fact that I'm someone who believes there are so many high-quality and affordable skin and makeup finds on the market that one doesn't need to blow a paycheck on a serum or palette, I can't deny that the pull of luxury is strong. So last month, when I got the opportunity to try out a facial so expensive it costs more than my rent, I jumped at it.
It's La Prairie's White Caviar Illuminating Facial at the Ritz Carlton in New York and it rings in at a cool $1,250. Now, the treatment is not new — it's been covered by beauty editors many, many times before — but what no one tells you is that the price tag comes with three full-size La Prairie products, meaning you're not just paying for the 90-minute treatment. And should you decide not to take the products home with you? In that case, the facial drops down to $350, which is still very expensive, but a deal in comparison to a thousand bucks. The more you know.
Now, onto the facial. My aesthetician Lisa cleansed my skin, did a thorough extraction of all my clogged pores (my favorite part of any facial), then brushed on the brand's Cellular Peel, which chemically exfoliates and smooths rough texture. While the peel worked its magic, she gave me a killer hand and food massage complete with heated gloves and booties meant to aid in the absorption process. She finished me off with a layer of La Prairie's Caviar Eye Serum, which she massaged onto my under-eyes with icy blue glass orbs, meant to stimulate circulation and soothe.
I hate to be that person, but I left the spa very impressed — I might go as far as to say it was one of the best facials I've ever had. I had entered the Ritz's ornate lobby with dry, inflamed skin and I was walking out with brighter, smoother, clearer complexion. I didn't get a pimple for over two weeks post-treatment and when I did, it was barely noticeable.
Would I recommend you drop a grand on this facial? No, probably not. But if you have the funds to dole out $350 for a special occasion, I'd say#treatyoself.
Related Links:
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1