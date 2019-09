The $1,000 Facial Isn't As Expensive As It Sounds

It's La Prairie's White Caviar Illuminating Facial at the Ritz Carlton in New York and it rings in at a cool $1,250. Now, the treatment is not new — it's been covered by beauty editors many, many times before — but what no one tells you is that the price tag comes with three full-size La Prairie products, meaning you're not just paying for the 90-minute treatment. And should you decide not to take the products home with you? In that case, the facial drops down to $350, which is still very expensive, but a deal in comparison to a thousand bucks. The more you know.