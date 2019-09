Lush compounder Violeta, who has been working with the brand for over seven years, helped me create my very own blend of the cleanser. First, she taught me how to siphon out and weigh each ingredient before dumping them into a massive mixer to create a thick, Play-Doh-like clay. Once I'd mixed my concoction, we hopped over to the rolling station where we flattened our work, folded in a layer of lavender buds, and rolled the product out into a Yule log-shape.