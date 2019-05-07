Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
How To Get Rid Of Acne
Beauty
16 Pore Strips That
Actually
Work
by
Us
More from How To Get Rid Of Acne
Beauty
8 Foundations That
Actually
Work For Acne-Prone Skin
Thatiana Diaz
May 7, 2019
Beauty
Are LED Light Therapy Face Masks The Secret To Clear Skin?
Erika Stalder
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
Aloe Vera Changed My Skin — Once I Used It For More Than Sunburns
Cat Quinn
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
These Acne-Fighting Face Masks Will Crush Your Breakouts
When you’re a teenager dealing with your first (or fiftieth) breakout, the plan of attack tends to be pretty straightforward. Squeeze out a generous
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
What
Is
A Blind Pimple — & How Do You Get Rid Of It?
It's a conspiracy theorist's favorite catchphrase: The biggest threats are the ones you can't see. On a slightly less troubling note, the paranoiac's
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Hannah B. Gets Real About Having Acne On
The Bachelor
Hannah Brown has come a long way from her painfully awkward one-on-one date with Colton Underwood. The beauty queen turned Bachelorette, who started the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How To Identify — & Treat — Red Marks On Your Skin
So you've got a red mark on your skin. Is it an allergic reaction? A stress rash? A thoughtful memento left by a month-old zit? A nasty ingrown hair —
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper Gets Sprayed With Cyst Juice In The Season 2 Fi...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What Lasering Off The Top Layer Of Your Skin Looks Like Up Close
File under things we've been extremely curious about, but are hesitant to try: Fraxel, a catchier word for fractionated resurfacing laser. The
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Scalp Acne Is Real — & Here's What To Do About It
Acne doesn’t discriminate — especially on where it decides to set up camp. The bumps can park on your face, appearing on your chin or cheeks. Or, they
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
This Dermatologist Says "Non-Comedogenic" Beauty Products Are B.S.
Dr. Anjali Mahto is a London-based dermatologist at Skin55 and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide To Great Skin. Choosing the right
by
Dr. Anjali Mahto
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper
Gets Real About The
Smell
Of ...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Creators Of Proactiv Have Figured Out A New Way To Fight Acne
After spending the past several years dominating the anti-aging skin-care industry, the Stanford-trained dermatologists who created every American
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Everything You Want To Know About The HydraFacial
Yes, thoroughly-cleansed post-facial skin feels great... but the blotchy, flushed aftermath that renders us housebound for hours after extractions and a
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
I Stopped Drinking For 30 Days — & My Skin Got So Much Better
In my early 20s, my friends and I hosted weekly parties at various London clubs. My job was to promote our events, then party along with the guests. It
by
Amerley Ollennu
Beauty
What Is A Comedone Extractor — & How Does It Work?
The more intense surgeries performed by Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) should be watched with caution — not just because they tend to be gory,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Hailey Bieber Gets Real About Birth Control & Breakouts
It’s not like anyone told us life would be fair, but the strongest evidence of the universe playing favorites can be found in Hailey Bieber’s
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
6 Expert-Approved Ways To Get Rid Of Blackheads At Home
We've all seen enough Dr. Pimple Popper videos to know that the most serious of blackheads require the skilled hands of a professional to be extracted.
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Toss The Pigskin! Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting A TLC Super Bowl S...
Following the success of TLC's Dr. Pimple Popper holiday special, the instant classic that was the 12 Pops of Christmas, the TV network has just surprised
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Should Your Skin-Care Routine Change With Your Period?
We don't always need a period-tracking app to remind us when ours is on the horizon — sometimes, all it takes is one or two zits popping up on the
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
5 Retinol Serums Dermatologists Actually Use On Themselves
Remember the great kale takeover that dominated the zeitgeist a few years back? As production of the leafy green grew by more than 60% between 2007 and
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
8 Foundations That Will Treat Your Acne While Hiding It
When confronted with foundation that reads "sheer" or "dewy," those with acne-prone skin have the same kind of involuntary, leg-jerk reaction you get when
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Quick-Fix Spot Treatments To Clear Up Pimples — Starting...
Imagine, for a second, that you could have a superpower — any superpower. What would you choose? Flying would be pretty righteous, provided you’re not
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Kendall Jenner's Skin Guru Spills Her 5 Tips For Clearing Ac...
Update: During the Golden Globes this past Sunday, Kendall Jenner was announced as the new face of Proactiv, following in the footsteps of stars like Katy
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
14 K-Beauty Face Masks That Make All The Others Seem Boring
A serious masking session is like pressing the backspace button and effectively deleting last night's tequila shots and sweaty dance party, or the fact
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Dr. Pimple Popper
's Season 2 Premiere Was Worth The...
Every week on Dr. Pimple Popper, dermatologist Sandra Lee, MD, meets with men and women suffering from rare, often confidence-crushing skin conditions.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Tried $346 Worth Of Acne Products — & Our Favorite Is Less Tha...
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Fade Acne Scars For Good — Without A Trip To The Derm
First came the acne and then came the fully-loaded pile of salicylic acid cleansers, benzoyl peroxide creams, and spot treatments. Now all that remains
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Concealers For All Your Skin Concerns
Jeans, white t-shirts, bras, tennis shoes. For items we like to call “the basics,” it sure can be difficult to find ones that fit just right. And it's
by
Us
Beauty
These Serums Actually Work, According To Top Dermatologists
Sure, a new pair of shoes or an "It" bag is nice, but many of us are more wiling to shell out a chunk of our paychecks for quality skin care, all in the
by
Refinery29
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted