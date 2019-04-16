Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Eyeliner Application Tips
Beauty
13 Winged Eyeliner Looks That Are
Far
From Basic
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from Eyeliner Application Tips
Beauty
I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All
Mi-Anne Chan
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
The Real Reason Elizabeth Holmes Always Wears Dark Eye Makeup
Rachel Lubitz
Mar 18, 2019
Beauty
We Tried Everything From Glossier Play — & Here's What's Worth The...
Megan Decker
Mar 4, 2019
Beauty
The One Product Every Eyeliner Novice Should Be Using
Eyeliner is wonderful — there's nothing like a bold graphic line or subtle cat-eye flick to make any look pop — but applying eyeliner is a different
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Celebrity Makeup Trends You'll See
Everywhere
I...
Our 2019 ambitions have us ready to take on the new year at full speed — and we're not the only thing coming in hot. According to the A-list makeup
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
27 Eyeliners That Won't Smear — No Matter What
Eyeliner can be the saving grace of the time-strapped. A quick swipe and you've got a statement makeup look that takes no time to create. But liner is
by
Us
Beauty
We Tested $156 Worth Of Eyeliner — & This Was The Clear Winner
When you find the eyeliner that makes you feel like a skilled makeup artiste even though you're just kind of winging it (literally), you buy those skinny
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kendall Jenner Tried A Fresh Eyeliner Look At the PCAs
You might expect your favorite celebrities to show up to a big red carpet event in a shimmery smoky eye, monochromatic makeup, or an exaggerated cat-eye,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Suck Less At Applying Eyeliner, With Tips From Pros
We've got an Achilles heel when it comes to applying makeup. It's the one step we skip out on when we've pressed the snooze button one too many times
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The '60s Are Back — & These Hair & Makeup Looks Prove It
You can always count on the beauty industry to make an entire decade's worth of standout trends popular again for, you know, a few weeks. Recently, it was
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
This Fall Makeup Trend Ruled The 2018 Emmys Red Carpet
In case you didn't get the memo, glitter eyeshadow is back in a big way this fall. We've spotted it on runways, Sephora shelves, and Instagram — and
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
5 Fall Makeup Trends That Work On & Off The Runway
Whether you face Fashion Week with a laissez-faire attitude, or you're more militant about shows than Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, it's safe
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ariana Grande's Makeup Artist Shares The Secret To Her Signa...
A sign of an icon is that they can be identified by just a few of their beauty features. Here's an easy one: Platinum blonde hair. Bright red lipstick. A
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
7 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer
We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into fall to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
17 Waterproof Eyeliners Beauty Editors Swear By For Summer
Eyeliner and heat do not make for a summer love story. With all the sweat and humidity melting off your makeup, it can seem easier to skip it altogether.
by
Us
Beauty
The Pro-Approved Waterproof Eyeliners You Can Count On This Summer
You can imagine our surprise when we once heard a famous makeup artist say that she doesn't believe in waterproof eyeliner. “Who needs their makeup
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
These Waterproof, Sweat-Resistant, Stay-All-Day Eyeliners Are All...
If you wear eyeliner every day, then you already know that summer is the season of constant cleanup. You're tired in the morning, so you add a little
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Tested Amazon's Best-Selling Makeup Products — & Here'...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Created 7 Trendy Beauty Looks With Just $25 Of Drugstore Makeup...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tested $130 Worth Of Black Eyeliners — & The Cheapest Pick Won
My checklist for eyeliner often feels more exhaustive than the one I have for a partner: Will you stick with me through all my tears? Will you run when
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Color-Blocked Eyeshadow Is The Instagram Beauty Trend You Need To...
Sometime around the turn of the 20th century, Dutch painter Piet Mondrian started working with stark lines and geometric shapes in bold, high-contrast
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
My Gym Instructor Wears This $7 Liner — & It Never Smudges
A few weeks ago, I decided to indulge my masochistic side and sign up for the Ballet Bodies Burn class. It’s popular with celebrities, and known for
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The $8 Eyeliner People Keep Stealing Out Of Our Beauty Closet
It's not every day our fashion and beauty teams fight over a mailing of 14 drugstore eyeliners. Tom Ford lipsticks? Sure. A collection of new NARS
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
If You've Never Been Able To Do A Cat-Eye, You Need This Tool
It's been argued that Egyptian aristocrats may have applied more toxins to their faces in the name of beauty than the Hollywood elite ever could with
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
I Tried 37 Different Makeup Trends — & Here's What They All ...
Last year, I had a bit of a revelation. I looked at my makeup stash and saw dozens of nearly identical products — an avalanche of neutral palettes,
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tested These Cult NARS Launches — & This Is What Worked
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
5 Alternatives To These Sold Out Holographic Eyeliners
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Is Why You Should Be Wearing Korean Makeup
Six years ago, BB cream made its first splash stateside. It was, as the New York Times reported, the first South Korean export to hit it big with the
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
We're Basket Cases Over This Green Day Makeup Line
Update: We thought we'd have to wait until December ended, but we now know all the details about the upcoming collaboration between Green Day's Billie Joe
by
Samantha Sasso
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted