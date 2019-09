15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week

As it turns out, there are tons of cheap beauty products strewn all over the backstage hair-and-makeup stations at New York Fashion Week this season, and we rounded up 15 of our favorites. Whether you're looking for a texturizing dry shampoo with enough hold to weave three pounds of fresh flowers through your braid , or you want to get your hands on the $7 berry lip stain that looks expensive enough to be worn with a $2,900 slip gown — you'll find the chicest, cheapest beauty products of the season, ahead.