15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week

Megan Decker
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world strut the runways wearing the exact same plastic-wrapped cream pencil, we might just be changing our tune.
As it turns out, there are tons of cheap beauty products strewn all over the backstage hair-and-makeup stations at New York Fashion Week this season, and we rounded up 15 of our favorites. Whether you're looking for a texturizing dry shampoo with enough hold to weave three pounds of fresh flowers through your braid, or you want to get your hands on the $7 berry lip stain that looks expensive enough to be worn with a $2,900 slip gown — you'll find the chicest, cheapest beauty products of the season, ahead.
