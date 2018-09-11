15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week

As it turns out, there are tons of cheap beauty products strewn all over the backstage hair-and-makeup stations at New York Fashion Week this season, and we rounded up 15 of our favorites. Whether you're looking for a texturizing dry shampoo with enough hold to weave three pounds of fresh flowers through your braid, or you want to get your hands on the $7 berry lip stain that looks expensive enough to be worn with a $2,900 slip gown — you'll find the chicest, cheapest beauty products of the season, ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.