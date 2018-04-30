Can you even remember a time before dry shampoo? Aside from a small group of ladies who evangelized about the power of baby powder, there really wasn't much in the oil-soaking category back then. Now, aerosol cans and powder shakers litter our bathrooms, gym bags, heck, even work desks. Hairstylists can't shut up about the texturizing, volumizing, make-everything-look-better-izing effect of the stuff. And now, we use it more than the regular version in our showers. (A lot more.)
But, as much as we love it, dry shampoo was due for an upgrade. From messy powders to sticky residues, it was time for a change. These companies answered the call.
Advertisement
Click ahead to read about the best oil-sopping innovations you need to try, ASAP. Trust us, you won't believe you ever lived in a world without dry-shampoo paste.
1 of 14
This dry shampoo was created for people who hate dry shampoo. Formulated with micellar technology, this wet spray sops up oil and sweat while leaving zero residue in their hair — no grittiness, no stickiness, nothing.
2 of 14
Ouai's creator Jen Atkin calls this foam "dry shampoo on steroids" and she's not kidding. Simply massage the mousse-like product directly into your roots and zhuzh (check out this video to see it in action). Once it's dry you'll be left with refreshed, touchable tresses.
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, $28, available at Ouai.
Ouai Dry Shampoo Foam, $28, available at Ouai.
Advertisement
3 of 14
This Bumble & Bumble pick brings the cleanliness, and the volume. And, even though the sprinkly powder formula can be a touch messy, you'll rest easy knowing you aren't inhaling any of your excess aerosol hair product.
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder, $27, available at Sephora.
Bumble and Bumble Prêt-à-Powder, $27, available at Sephora.
4 of 14
Many dry shampoos can make your hair look and feel, well, dry. But not this one. The formula sucks up oil, adds body and lift throughout, smooths out frizzy, staticky strands, and leaves some of the good kind of shine behind.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo, $23, available at Sephora.
Drybar Detox Dry Shampoo, $23, available at Sephora.
5 of 14
This dry shampoo is for days when your hair is approaching "Exxon-oil-spill territory." It's formulated with micro-fine powders that sop up oil and sweat without leaving any residue behind.
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Color Lustre Dry Cleaner, $39, available at Shu Uemura Art Of Hair.
Shu Uemura Art Of Hair Color Lustre Dry Cleaner, $39, available at Shu Uemura Art Of Hair.
6 of 14
This skews a bit more texturizer than dry shampoo, but we use it for both. It soaks up oil, adds volume and lift, and creates that piece-y, cool-girl texture so many of us want. This one is translucent, so you never have to worry about lingering white residue.
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish, $31, available at Sephora.
Bumble and bumble Thickening Dryspun Finish, $31, available at Sephora.
7 of 14
This luxe dry shampoo is worth picking up for its cleansing qualities alone, but you'll want to have it on your vanity for months to come due to the much-adored Nirvana White fragrance addition. The multitasking product absorbs oil, adds body and texture, and leaves you with divinely scented hair.
Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo, $28, available at Sephora.
Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo, $28, available at Sephora.
Advertisement
8 of 14
Looking for an option that's better for the environment? Non-aerosol dry shampoos are it. Simply sprinkle or squirt the powder into your roots, massage, and give your hair a light tousle to sop of sweat and oil.
Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, $20, available at Sephora.
Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk, $20, available at Sephora.
9 of 14
Many dry shampoos double as texturizing sprays. But sometimes, you just need a good oil soaker — and this one delivers. Created by Living Proof's team of top-notch scientists, this aerosol spray has powders that absorb oil and sweat — and a special molecule that repels those same powders from your hair when you shake it out. (And you do need to shake it out — the spray goes on stark white.) The result is hair that looks clean and full, with zero residue. We're now on day four of a blowout, and our dark-brown roots look as good as they did on day one.
(Seriously, we can't stop talking about this formula.)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, available at Birchbox.
(Seriously, we can't stop talking about this formula.)
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22, available at Birchbox.
10 of 14
That's right — this is a dry shampoo paste. (We know. What?!) Here's why you'll love it: Unlike sprays and powders, which are harder to control, you can direct this creamy, volcanic-ash product to just the areas that need it. The result? Hair that looks clean and proportionally bedhead-y — not a ghastly shade of matte gray. Pro tip: Work it through your ends for cool, piece-y texture as well.
Shop This
11 of 14
We know you have good intentions, but dry shampoo companies: Enough with the overpowering fragrances, already. Not only are they potentially irritating to some, but the telltale scents tend to draw more attention to the fact that we haven't washed our hair in days. This version of the brand’s cult-favorite dry shampoo is completely unscented — for real.
12 of 14
Ready for some magic? This dry shampoo comes out of the can as a super-fine spray, but transforms into a powder by the time it hits your strands. You can then shake it out, without the usual stickiness most aerosols leave behind. The cornstarch mixture comes in light and dark versions — and we definitely recommend the latter to brunettes.
13 of 14
Natural-product lovers, this one's for you. Rahua's oil-absorber is non-aerosol, gluten-free, organic, and even comes in recyclable packaging. (It also really wants you to know it's vegan.) Carefully squeeze the pump to disperse the powder through your roots — and keep in mind that it's totally loose, so don't try this while wearing a black shirt. The mix of cassava, mineral clay, and anise leaves strands feeling fresh, clean, and smelling (subtly) lovely.
Shop This
14 of 14
Looking to score bigger, fuller locks? This editor-approved volume spray works like a dry shampoo, soaking up oil and giving hair a dry texture, but the real glory comes from the incredible density it delivers. A few quick sprays through the roots and mid-lengths and hair looks and feels big, full, and wonderfully fresh.
Sachajuan Volume Powder, $35, available atBirchbox.
Sachajuan Volume Powder, $35, available atBirchbox.
Advertisement