Shampoo
Beauty
The Definitive Guide To Frizz-Free Hair All Summer
by
Megan Decker
More from Shampoo
Beauty
The Under-$25 Drugstore Hair Launches You Need In 2019
Samantha Sasso
Mar 15, 2019
Beauty
8 Shampoos That'll Keep Your Hair Color Looking Fresh & Bright All Season
Jacqueline Laurea...
Mar 14, 2019
Beauty
How Coloring My Hair Blue Affected My Daily Routine
Mi-Anne Chan
Mar 8, 2019
Beauty
The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Was...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
26 Hair Products You Should Buy From Target This Month
If you want to shop at Target — and stay on budget! — then you need a strategy: written lists, Cartwheel discounts, hell, maybe even a map of the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
5 Clarifying Shampoos For Hair That's Oilier Than A Grandma ...
As far as we're concerned, the only desirable place for grease is the kind you find on your napkin after you bite into a hot slice of pizza. On our hair?
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
These Are The Best Dandruff Shampoos, According To Dermatologists
Dandruff is one of those common issues many of us struggle with, yet shy away from speaking about. Having white flakes fall on your black turtleneck has
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
10 Shampoos Celebrity Colorists Actually Use On Their Clients
These days, dyeing your hair is as common as putting on lip balm or washing your face. In the last month, you've probably texted your colorist (yep, you
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Purple Shampoo: The Secret To Battling Brassy Blonde Hair
Life as a blonde can be a bit of an emotional roller coaster, especially when you're a true brunette trying to cover up the secret you’ve been hiding
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Cleansing Conditioners For Every Hair Type
All shampoos aren't your friend. At least, that's what a few stripping, harsh formulas have taught us over the years. While most liquid lathers are free
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
7 Ways To Save Your Hair From Dandruff & Greasy Product Buildup
Of all the beauty woes we're struggling with, scalp issues are certainly among the least glamorous. While it’s a bit of an awkward subject — because
by
Us
Beauty
The Best Clarifying Shampoos To Remove
All
That Buildup
"Heavy" is not an adjective that we like to use when it comes to our hair. The word might as well be synonymous with shitty, because that's exactly how
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Best Shampoos & Conditioners For
Every
Curl Type
No matter the texture of your strands, one thing is certain: healthy hair starts in the shower. That statement is especially true if you have natural
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
How To Breathe New Life Into Dry, Damaged Hair
"Windswept hair," as the advertisers would have it, is tousled (whatever that means) with a shine that never looks greasy — even though it hasn't been
by
Us
Beauty
How To Winterize Your Hair-Care Routine ASAP
Winter's aggressively cold weather and wind is known to suck the moisture out of everything from your hair to your skin. But while we know that applying
by
Georgia Murray
Beauty
Under-$20 Shampoo & Conditioners The Pros Actually Swear By
While most beauty pros can wax poetic about their favorite cheap mascaras and bargain hairsprays, they give the world of affordable shampoos and
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
The Best Dry Shampoos Ever — & Pro Tricks For Using 'Em
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
7 Exfoliating Shampoos That Aren't Nearly As Weird As You Mi...
There's a lot that feels counterintuitive about shampooing your hair with a chunky scrub. To start, the heavy oils used in some formulas seem as if they'd
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Hair Product Might Make You Ghost Your Colorist
It may sound odd, but hair color is like nail polish in a lot of ways. It looks fresh and shiny when you walk out of the salon, but dulls fast, leaving
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How To Choose The Best Shampoo For Your Hair Type
The importance of shampooing has been drilled into our brains since we were little. Having grease and grime on our scalps isn't very appealing, after all.
by
Taylor Bryant
Beauty
7 Co-Washes For Natural Hair At Every Price Point
Go into the product stash off any woman with natural hair, and you're likely to find a co-wash (short for conditioner wash). While many women with curls
by
Jacqueline Laurea...
Beauty
6 New Hair Products To Grab On Your Next Target Run
Greasy, overgrown roots, split ends everywhere, a cut that you just can't figure out how to style right — is there an end to this personal hell that is
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Remix Wash Day With These New Natural Hair Products Under $20
Never believe someone who says they're going to the drugstore for "just toothpaste." Definitely don't believe it if that person has a head full of curls
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Blake Lively's Beach Wave Trick Has Us Scratching Our Heads
All due respect to Serena van der Woodsen's perfectly quaffed, glossy blonde salon waves, but Blake Lively's lived-in texture makes us want to throw our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Best Fall Hair Launches Hitting Ulta Beauty Now
Successfully dressing for the weather between seasons is a crapshoot, but it's nothing compared to the confusion your hair's likely facing. But instead of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 14 Biggest Beauty Splurges From Our Money Diaries
When you find a serum that gives you the best skin of your life, we'll be the first ones to tell you: Buy that sucker in bulk. And you would, but the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
10 Sulfate-Free Shampoos Top Hairstylists Love
According to the shampoo commercials of yesteryear, the mark of a good cleanser is its lather. The more bubbles, the better — and boy was the marketing
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This Green Juice Shampoo & Conditioner Combo Is Superfood For You...
After shelling out $36 for a Sunday morning SoulCycle sweat session, I feel like I deserve a treat, so I typically grab an equally-overpriced, kale-loaded
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Hair Products Nigerian Beauty Bloggers Always Buy
In his heyday, Lil' Wayne had the ability to turn a one-liner into a saying that lasted a lifetime. (How many times have you heard "long hair don't
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
I Made My Entire Hair Care Routine From Scratch — & Here's W...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
