Life as a blonde can be a bit of an emotional roller coaster, especially when you're a true brunette trying to cover up the secret you’ve been hiding since you were 12. (You know that summer when you bought your first bottle of Sun-In to recreate Ginger Spice's chunky highlights? Ouch.) Most of us living as faux blondes will do anything to look like we were, well, born with it.
Unfortunately, the coloring cycle is viciously endless — the breakage, the treatments, not to mention the money spent during the process — which makes the idea of throwing in the dye-stained towel and continuing life with your native mousy brown seem so tempting. And, for those of us who like to hold off on salon appointments until the brass becomes unbearable, there's a good friend in purple shampoos.
Whether you're a beach-babe golden blonde, a striking shade of ice white, or a stylish lady of a certain age who prefers a hint of blue with her gray, there's a tried-and-true product for you. Ahead, we tracked down the very best in the business. Keeping clicking to find the one perfect for you.
