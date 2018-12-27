3 of 5

How often should I book a root touch-up appointment after I go platinum?

“Book an appointment with your colorist every five to seven weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows," says Friedman. "Coming too soon or too late can result in overlapping and breakage.” However, if your hair grows fast or slow, this could take you to four or eight weeks — timing your appointments will have a slight learning curve.



Should I wash my hair before my appointment?

No, but check with your colorist for exact timing — some prefer a client shampoos 24 hours before and others say up to 72 or more. However, as a rule of thumb, avoid washing your hair for a day or so before a color appointment. This allows your hair's natural oils to build up on the scalp, which helps create a barrier to protect your skin from the bleach.



Does the bleach burn as bad as people say?

Depending on your scalp's sensitivity and the last time you shampooed your hair, it's possible for the bleach to burn pretty bad — or feel fine. Some say it's unbearable and some say it's no biggie, so communicate with your colorist and prepare for at least a little stinging.



How soon can I wash my hair after bleaching it?

Wait between three to seven days, at least, so the natural oils on the scalp will build up, protecting it from going brittle and drying out.