Remember when Selena Gomez arrived at the 2017 American Music Awards with a brand new platinum blonde bob? In a matter of hours, the superstar had traded in her signature, deep brunette color for a shade of rooty, icy white that was eventually dubbed "Nirvana blonde." Twitter was clogged with tweets and your local salon's phone was blowing up because, suddenly, everyone wanted to bleach their hair — and expected to do so overnight. Turns out, going that blonde isn't as simple as it seems.
Still, we get the misconception. With stars like Gomez, Khloé Kardashian, Solange, Zoë Kravitz, Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Lucy Liu, Leighton Meester, Karlie Kloss, and Lady Gaga hopping from dark to blonde quicker than you can blink an eye, it seems that the process is a lot easier than it looks. Of course, if you've ever followed in their footsteps, you know that it definitely is not. It requires hours in a salon chair, hundreds of dollars, bottles of purple shampoo, and getting used to seeing strands of broken hair coating your floors on a regular basis.
In reality, Gomez's new platinum bob took nine hours to complete. Celebrity hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee from Nine Zero One salon revealed on Instagram that the singer's stellar new color was the result of a painstakingly-long process — and, celebrity or not, you should expect the same when looking for similar results. Still, that shouldn't deter you. If you have the itch to go platinum (we’re talking Ansel-Elgort-courtside-at-a-Knicks-game platinum), then go for it. Sure, it's a lot of work, but there's a reason why so many people love the experience — if only for a few months.
We consulted Hollywood hair color experts — Kristin Ess, Aura Friedman, and Rita Hazan — to find out everything the average person needs to know before going platinum. Their insider tips, ahead.
Is there anyone who shouldn't go platinum?
The best thing to keep in mind is your hair type and texture. If you have naturally dry or fragile hair, or if you've chemically treated your strands with perms or relaxers, then forcing it to cook underneath bleach and heat will most likely contribute to fast damage, says Hazan. If your hair is healthy and not prone to breakage, then find a good colorist (this isn’t something you’ll want to buy off Groupon or do at home) and book a consultation to discuss your expectations and the most realistic results, then go home and sleep on it before jumping in.
Will I feel different with platinum hair?
Going blonde — any blonde — is a big life change. Roxie Darling, NYC hair colorist, put it best: “Dramatically changing your color is life-changing. As a platinum blonde, you become a beacon. People's eyes are drawn to light, so you can expect people to be more attracted to you."
How many rounds of bleach will it take to get platinum hair?
There are several ways to take someone platinum, so the consult is key. Some colorists, like Friedman, prefer to take most clients platinum in one round of bleach. (That means the peroxide mix won’t touch the same piece of hair more than once.) If your hair has naturally red or orange undertones, a colorist might paint your hair over two to three appointments to lift the color evenly. And others, like Ess, prefer micro-highlighting the hair in a longer, more precise process to avoid flat results.
Still, how your colorist bleaches your hair depends on a few variables, like the volume developer, the bleaching agents, how thick or fine your hair is, and whether or not they use a bond-strengthening product, like Olaplex (but more on that later). All of this will ultimately gauge how long the bleach stays on your hair, how many rounds of bleach you'll need, and how many appointments it could take.
My hair isn’t the silvery platinum I want. Why?
Everyone’s hair is different, which means you won’t know how well your hair color will lift until you get the bleach on it. If you leave the salon after the first appointment and aren’t Daenerys-Targaryen white yet, then your colorist will likely recommend you come back in about a month (no sooner to avoid damage) for another round of bleaching. “This will require much less processing than the first time," says Ess. "But don’t go more than four weeks before your second appointment in order to avoid getting yellow-y, blonde bands. If the root gets too long you run the risk of inconsistent processing.”
Will my hair break?
Yes, chances are good you will have at least a little breakage. Ess always tells her clients to be prepared for some, but hope for minimal damage. "I just like to be realistic and it’s always a great surprise if there’s no breakage when you’re done," she explains. "When you’re trying to get that much pigment out of the hair, typically you can expect at least a little, no matter how much bond-building or pre-deep conditioning you do to prep the hair.”
I keep hearing about Olaplex — what is it and do I need it?
The more you bleach your hair, the more the hair’s protein bonds break down. If you hear the name Olaplex it’s probably your colorist referring to Olaplex’s in-salon system that, essentially, glues broken protein bonds back together to make the bleaching process a bit safer on the hair shaft.
However, not every colorists uses Olaplex or its many bond-repairing alternatives. The use of Olaplex No. 1 can slow down the cooking process of the bleach, potentially leaving you in the chair a lot longer or affecting your final color. But ask if it's something you're interested in trying.
Will my colorist tone my hair?
Yes, toner manipulates the color of the blonde to suit your skin tone and hair texture. It’s also the portion of the coloring process that could include a gloss (tinted or clear) to enhance shine or create a smudged, shadow root to soften the overall look.
How long will it take to bleach my hair?
Your coloring appointment will definitely vary on how quickly your natural color lifts underneath the bleach, the condition of your hair, and whether or not it’s bleached already. A color appointment, from root touch-up to a full process, could take anywhere between two to ten hours — or more.
How often should I book a root touch-up appointment after I go platinum?
“Book an appointment with your colorist every five to seven weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows," says Friedman. "Coming too soon or too late can result in overlapping and breakage.” However, if your hair grows fast or slow, this could take you to four or eight weeks — timing your appointments will have a slight learning curve.
Should I wash my hair before my appointment?
No, but check with your colorist for exact timing — some prefer a client shampoos 24 hours before and others say up to 72 or more. However, as a rule of thumb, avoid washing your hair for a day or so before a color appointment. This allows your hair's natural oils to build up on the scalp, which helps create a barrier to protect your skin from the bleach.
Does the bleach burn as bad as people say?
Depending on your scalp's sensitivity and the last time you shampooed your hair, it's possible for the bleach to burn pretty bad — or feel fine. Some say it's unbearable and some say it's no biggie, so communicate with your colorist and prepare for at least a little stinging.
How soon can I wash my hair after bleaching it?
Wait between three to seven days, at least, so the natural oils on the scalp will build up, protecting it from going brittle and drying out.
Can I use Olaplex at home?
Yes, you can buy Olaplex No. 3 for at-home use. Essentially, it's the retail-friendly version of the in-salon formula. It rebuilds broken bonds and protects hair from future damage prior to the next color appointment. Want to go a step further? Olaplex now makes its own shampoo and conditioner. If you're not looking to splurge on Olaplex, there are alternative, bond-rebuilding systems you can use at home.
Should I be using a weekly hair mask?
Yes, in fact, Friedman even suggests swapping out your regular conditioner altogether for a deep conditioning mask instead. “A mask is going to be much more concentrated and nourishing," she explains. "Clients only need a small amount of this instead of a handful of regular conditioner. Leave on for at least five minutes after cleansing the hair, or hang out with it for a few hours at home for extra conditioning." Here are some of our favorite hair masks for every budget.
What other hair product swaps will I need to make?
First things first: Get a purple shampoo. If you notice your hair turning a little orange or red, wash it with a tinted shampoo or hair mask to instantly correct the brassy color. Friedman also suggests using a cleansing milk instead of shampoo after your first platinum appointment. “A detergent- and sulfate-free product will clean hair of any excess dirt, oil, and product without leaving it overly stripped and dry like normal shampoo does,” she explains. “Make sure to distribute this product evenly over the scalp as it does not produce as many suds as a regular shampoo.” Friedman also says to keep in mind how you wash your hair. For example, use the palm of your hands instead of your fingertips to gently massage the scalp.
Are there other products I can swap into my routine that will reduce frizz and breakage?
You'll need a comb or brush that won't tug while detangling since hair is most prone to breakage when wet. Regular bath towels can cause frizz, so Friedman suggests using a microfiber hair towel, like the Aquis Hair Towel — or just use an old, soft T-shirt. “It’s important not to scrub or be aggressive with towel drying, as this will cause breakage," she explains.
How long can I realistically keep my platinum hair without risking permanent damage?
“Realistically, you can stay platinum for a year,” Hazan says. Going platinum long-term is never a good idea because it can be very damaging. Hazan suggests if you are going to stay platinum for years, consider keeping your hair regularly trimmed into a shorter style to avoid excessive breakage.
How do you I know if it’s time to cut my losses?
If you’ve been bleaching your hair for years, you might notice strands appearing translucent — this means the shaft is weakened and dangerously close to breaking off. Got a lot of those? It’s time to call your colorist for a color overhaul.
I’m ready to quit a life of platinum hair — now what?
Good news: It’s much easier to go darker than it is to go lighter. However, it will take a few sessions. Why? Continuous bleaching causes the hair to become extremely porous and lack moisture retention, that’s why anyone who dyes their hair with demi-permanent glosses, like pink, purple, or blue, will have to visit their colorist for frequent touch-ups. In short, the hair shaft is so bloated it doesn’t hold moisture or color all that well. Because of this, Hazan recommends using a semi-permanent dye to cover platinum because it’s much less harsh on hair that’s already in such a fragile state and it tends to last longer on bleached hair.
