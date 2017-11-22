Want To Go Blonde Like Selena Gomez? Read This First

No matter how deeply you crave the bleached hair du jour of Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and pretty much every other A-lister right now — if you are starting from a place of dark brown ends, emerging from the salon a full-blown blonde is going to take some work. We're talking nine hours, 300 foils, eight bowls of bleach, and not one, but two round-the-clock hairstylists kind of work.
At least, that's what went into creating the bright, buttery lob Gomez debuted at the AMAs this past weekend. According to an Instagram post today by celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri (who worked on the singer's dye job alongside her Nine Zero One co-founder Nikki Lee), these are the stats she'll be sharing any time a client comes in asking for what she's calling the "Nirvana Blonde" color.
"It was a nice long patient process of baby fine slices, then going back and opening each foil and reapplying, but done in one sitting," Capri captioned the black-and-white photo of Gomez's performance. "Anything is possible in one day, it just takes time, no other clients ha, and patience to maintain the integrity of the hair. ✨ And to all you clients that want this, hopefully this explains the process a bit better so you can now be VERY patient with your stylist."
That's right, people: Much like filing your taxes or renewing your license at the DMV, the only way to get through the excruciatingly long process of going Selena Gomez-level blond is with a little patience. The unwavering ability to sit still for hours at a time without your butt cramping comes in a close second.
