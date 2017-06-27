If the first few months of 2017 could be summed up by a definitive theme, it would be all hygge everything. The Danish word refers to a pleasant, easy-going sense of comfort, belonging, and feeling like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. How that concept was then applied to food, makeup, and home décor trends, it’s hard to say — but as for hair color, warmer, low-maintenance hues earned the hygge seal of approval right away.
Around the same time, it has also received Gigi Hadid’s full endorsement: The longtime blonde slowly transitioned to a low-key, natural-looking shade of bronde over the course of the spring. But clearly a brunette Gigi was not long for this world, because the model recently traded in her on-trend color for a summery blond that seems much more fitting for the all-American girl who came this close to going pro as a beach volleyball player.
Advertisement
Despite the lightened-up look, though, it’s possible that Gigi’s new color is almost as low-maintenance as her last. Sometimes all it takes is a sprinkle of bright blond highlights to make hair look that much more vibrant, no extra time spent in the salon chair required. Hygge or not, Gigi’s hair looks great — and at least now we’ll be able to tell her and sister Bella, whose dark hair is her calling card, apart again. They were basically twins for a while there.
Related Video:
Advertisement