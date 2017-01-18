Have you heard of "hygge?" Until very recently, I had not. It's pronounced "hoo-ga" (not "high-gee" or "huggie" as I had previously suspected) and is a Danish term that, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, refers to "a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being." I first discovered this atmospheric trend on Instagram, where my feed was suddenly flooded with an influx of softly filtered (Lark, no doubt) shots of socked feet and milky coffee mugs, always followed by #hygge. Just picture this: The sun is starting to set, a light snow has begun to fall, there's a crackling log aflame in the fireplace, you're wearing fuzzy socks under an even fuzzier blanket, and someone has just pulled freshly baked cookies out of the oven. Yeah, hygge's like that.
Suddenly people everywhere are buzzing about this cozy quality as something to achieve, especially with regards to food. There's a growing obsession with how to capture, cultivate, live, and eat the hygge lifestyle. And we totally get it — it's winter and that cookie picture I painted above sounds snuggly AF. So because we love food, especially in convivial situations, we've created 14 foolproof steps (recipe included!) to achieving a day (and evening) in Hygge Town. So wrap yourself in a shearling shawl and turn that oven on.