Do you remember what your life was like when you were 21-years-old? If you ask us, we'd probably recall creating a résumé, pulling all-nighters in the library, or party hopping with friends. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, has spent her 21st year racking up major accolades. Not only was she named model of the year at the British Fashion Awards, but she also designed her first capsule collection with designer Tommy Hilfiger and starred in numerous campaigns with mass cosmetics brand, Maybelline.
When it comes to crafting a signature look, she's right on schedule. Hadid's makeup and hair are the subject of constant fascination (and infatuation). Read: How is her hair so long and healthy? Does her skin ever break out?! These are the questions we imagine are whispered across the lips of individuals all over the world. Her go-to beauty look, however, is easier to understand. In fact, nearly every time she hits the town or the red carpet she calls upon five signature looks. (Really!)
Ahead, we've put our beauty sleuthing to good use, rounding up the five beauty trends Hadid has on rotation. Ready to add a few foolproof formulas into your routine à la Gigi? Start clickin'...