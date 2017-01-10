When it comes to crafting a signature look, she's totally nailed it. Hadid's makeup and hair are the subject of constant fascination (and infatuation). Read: How is her hair so long and healthy? Does her skin ever get spots?! These are the questions we imagine are whispered across the lips of individuals all over the world. Her go-to beauty look, however, is easier to understand. In fact, nearly every time she hits the town or the red carpet she calls upon five signature looks. (Really!)