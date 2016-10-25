Is This Awards Show Poised To Become The Oscars Of Fashion?

In New York, the fashion calendar is marked by two early-summer events: the Met Gala and the CFDA Awards. The latter has long been likened to the Academy Awards in that it's the most prestigious prize a designer can receive this side of the Atlantic. Across the pond, the equivalent honor is the British Fashion Awards. But the once U.K.-centric ceremony is attempting to expand its reach, rebranding itself as The Fashion Awards and bookending 2016 in very stylish form.
The event is scheduled to take place on December 5 in London, giving us some nice red carpet fodder to warm us up for awards-show season just a month later in Hollywood. Like the CFDA Awards, the 2016 Fashion Awards are presented in partnership with Swarovski. Plus, there's a charity element to this year's bash: The new format aims to raise funds for scholarships to help talented hopefuls attend leading fashion colleges over the next decade, as part of the British Fashion Council Education Foundation charity.
The 2016 nominees, who were announced today, extend beyond the U.K. to the international fashion community. Fan- and industry-favorite Gucci is up for three awards: Marco Bizzarri, the luxury brand's president and chief executive, is nominated for International Business Leader; Alessandro Michele is in the running for both International Accessories Designer and International Ready-to-Wear Designer. Demna Gvasalia is also competing for the top creative director prize for his work at Balenciaga, while his brother, Guram, is up for the top business honor for Vetements. Gigi and Bella Hadid will go head-to-head (and against Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, and Lineisy Montero) in the Model of the Year category.
Another addition to the Fashion Awards roster (and a testament to the growing influence of streetwear in the industry) is a recognition for the best International Urban Luxury Brand. Vetements is up for the prize against Adidas, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Palace, and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.
Despite the focus shifting to a global audience, there are still three awards that'll specifically recognize British talent. Jonathan Anderson, who won both the U.K. women's and menswear designer categories last year, is up again for both awards, alongside Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, Tom Ford, and Vivienne Westwood in men's, and Christopher Kane, Roksanda Ilincic, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and Simone Rocha for women's. Alessandra Rich, Charles Jeffrey, Faustine Steinmetz, Molly Goddard, and Self Portrait are in the running for the British Emerging Talent title. (Last year, it was awarded to Wales Bonner and Thomas Tait for menswear and womenswear, respectively.)
Additional awards will be given the night of, recognizing the careers of four yet-to-be-revealed individuals and celebrating the roles of creative influencers in the industry. Given the grand scope of this list, could the Fashion Awards dethrone the CFDA Awards and become the industry ceremony of note? Below, find the full list of honorees. Who'd get your vote?
British Emerging Talent
Alessandra Rich
Charles Jeffrey
Faustine Steinmetz
Molly Goddard
Self Portrait
British Menswear Designer
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Tom Ford for Tom Ford
Dame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne Westwood
British Womenswear Designer
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Jonathan Anderson for J.W. Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton, OBE, for Alexander McQueen
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Brand
Alexander McQueen
Burberry
Christopher Kane
Erdem
Stella McCartney
International Business Leader
Adrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street Market
Christopher Bailey, MBE, for Burberry
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Stefano Sassi for Valentino
International Urban Luxury Brand
Adidas
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Palace
Vetements
International Model
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kendall Jenner
Lineisy Montero
International Accessories Designer
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anya Hindmarch, MBE, for Anya Hindmarch
Johnny Coca for Mulberry
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
International Ready-To-Wear Designer
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Donatella Versace for Versace
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy
