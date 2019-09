Is This Awards Show Poised To Become The Oscars Of Fashion?

Another addition to the Fashion Awards roster (and a testament to the growing influence of streetwear in the industry) is a recognition for the best International Urban Luxury Brand. Vetements is up for the prize against Adidas, Gosha Rubchinskiy, Palace, and Virgil Abloh's Off-White.Despite the focus shifting to a global audience, there are still three awards that'll specifically recognize British talent. Jonathan Anderson , who won both the U.K. women's and menswear designer categories last year, is up again for both awards, alongside Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner, Tom Ford, and Vivienne Westwood in men's, and Christopher Kane, Roksanda Ilincic, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, and Simone Rocha for women's. Alessandra Rich , Charles Jeffrey, Faustine Steinmetz , Molly Goddard, and Self Portrait are in the running for the British Emerging Talent title. (Last year, it was awarded to Wales Bonner and Thomas Tait for menswear and womenswear, respectively.)Additional awards will be given the night of, recognizing the careers of four yet-to-be-revealed individuals and celebrating the roles of creative influencers in the industry. Given the grand scope of this list, could the Fashion Awards dethrone the CFDA Awards and become the industry ceremony of note? Below, find the full list of honorees. Who'd get your vote?Alessandra RichCharles JeffreyFaustine SteinmetzMolly GoddardSelf PortraitCraig Green for Craig GreenGrace Wales Bonner for Wales BonnerJonathan Anderson for J.W. AndersonTom Ford for Tom FordDame Vivienne Westwood for Vivienne WestwoodChristopher Kane for Christopher KaneJonathan Anderson for J.W. AndersonRoksanda Ilincic for RoksandaSarah Burton, OBE, for Alexander McQueenSimone Rocha for Simone RochaAlexander McQueenBurberryChristopher KaneErdemStella McCartneyAdrian Joffe for Comme des Garçons & Dover Street MarketChristopher Bailey, MBE, for BurberryGuram Gvasalia for VetementsMarco Bizzarri for GucciStefano Sassi for ValentinoAdidasGosha RubchinskiyOff-WhitePalaceVetementsAdwoa AboahBella HadidGigi HadidKendall JennerLineisy MonteroAlessandro Michele for GucciAnya Hindmarch, MBE, for Anya HindmarchJohnny Coca for MulberryJonathan Anderson for LoeweStuart Vevers for CoachAlessandro Michele for GucciDemna Gvasalia for BalenciagaDonatella Versace for VersaceJonathan Anderson for LoeweRiccardo Tisci for Givenchy