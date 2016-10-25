Is This Awards Show Poised To Become The Oscars Of Fashion?

The event is scheduled to take place on December 5 in London, giving us some nice red carpet fodder to warm us up for awards-show season just a month later in Hollywood. Like the CFDA Awards, the 2016 Fashion Awards are presented in partnership with Swarovski. Plus, there's a charity element to this year's bash: The new format aims to raise funds for scholarships to help talented hopefuls attend leading fashion colleges over the next decade, as part of the British Fashion Council Education Foundation charity.



The 2016 nominees, who were announced today, extend beyond the U.K. to the international fashion community. Fan- and industry-favorite Gucci is up for three awards: Marco Bizzarri, the luxury brand's president and chief executive, is nominated for International Business Leader; Alessandro Michele is in the running for both International Accessories Designer and International Ready-to-Wear Designer. Demna Gvasalia is also competing for the top creative director prize for his work at Balenciaga, while his brother, Guram, is up for the top business honor for Vetements. Gigi and Bella Hadid will go head-to-head (and against Kendall Jenner, Adwoa Aboah, and Lineisy Montero) in the Model of the Year category.