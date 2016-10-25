Ah velvet. If it conjures up images of cinema seats, Halloween, curtains, or your mum's favourite set of cushions, scrap those thoughts quickly as the sumptuous, highly strokable material is making a major comeback as one of the biggest trends this winter. At the AW16 shows we saw velvet suits at Stella McCartney, Vetements oversized velvet blazers, velvet tailoring at Haider Ackermann and Chloé, vivid velvet gowns at Valentino and lots more elsewhere at Hillier Bartley, Wales Bonner and Gucci. Kate Moss has worn velvet tailoring on a number of occasions recently and Kendall Jenner is a fan of velveteen slip dresses.
The luxurious, textured fabric is the perfect choice for party dressing as the festive season fast approaches but can also be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe too, whether it's velvet flares, shoes or a jacket. If you're not ready to wear head-to-toe velvet (warning: do NOT get velvet wet – please avoid downpours) why not try a hint with a subtle shirt or colourful belt.
Here are our top picks to try out the velvet trend.
