I have always held fast to the notion that velvet is for life, not just for Christmas, and this season the big brands seem to finally share my proclivity for the fanciest of fabrics.
As seen in all its glamorous glory at Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino (a mustard yellow maxi, yes please!), velvet has also made its way into modern daywear options – perfectly cinched trenches at Vetements and a slick trouser suit at Haider Ackermann, as worn impeccably by Tilda Swinton last month at Comic-Con in San Diego. Sweltering.
However, we can’t all be as endlessly cool as Tilda Swinton in August and for us lesser mortals, there are always accessories. Here are 10 ways to dip your toe into this trend, feet first...
