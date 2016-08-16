10 Ways To Satisfy Your Velvet-Shoe Fetish

I have always held fast to the notion that velvet is for life, not just the holiday season. And this summer, the fashion industry finally seems to be sharing my proclivity for the fanciest of fabrics.
As seen in all its glamorous glory on runways like Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino (a mustard-yellow maxi? Yes, please!), velvet has also made its way into modern daywear options: see the perfectly cinched trenches at Vetements, or this Haider Ackermann suit worn impeccably by Tilda Swinton last month at Comic-Con in San Diego. Sweltering.
However, we can’t all be as endlessly cool as Tilda Swinton in July. For us lesser mortals, there are always accessories. Ahead, find 10 ways to dip your toe into this trend, quite literally...
