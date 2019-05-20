Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sandals
Shopping
Affordable Must-Haves For A Stylish Beach Weekend
by
Emily Ruane
More from Sandals
Shopping
Vision-Board Your Vacation In A Pair Of Woven Mules
Emily Ruane
May 20, 2019
Fashion
Rihanna's Fenty Line Is Bringing Some Much Needed Inclusivity To The Luxury...
Channing Hargrove
May 20, 2019
Fashion
Reformation Is Officially Making Footwear — & We Want Every Pair
Eliza Huber
May 9, 2019
Shopping
Civilization's Oldest Shoe Gets A Stylish Update — Again
You may know by now that we really like to shop vintage. If it’s something that we could envision in grainy, sepia-toned photos and worn by fashionistas
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Outdoor Voices' Swimwear Is Back With New Colors, Better Fit...
Ladies, start your (jetski) engines. Today, beloved activewear brand Outdoor Voices releases a second installation of their feverishly coveted (and
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Hey Kanye West, What Are Those On Your Feet?
Okay, friends. At this point in our relationship with Mr. Kanye Omari West, we know that if there is anything that Kanye loves more than Kanye, it's a
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
19 Shoes That Prove "Comfort Footwear" Can Actually Be Cute
Throughout modern history, so-called “comfort” shoes have gotten a bad rap. Begrudgingly purchased out of necessity by nurses, servers, and people
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Put Away Your Flip Flops, Lace Up Flats Are Back
Sandals are the vacation your feet deserve after six months of being stuffed in socks, boots, and sneakers. And what better way to welcome spring than
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
The Sandal Colors Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer
Sandals are about to get colorful again. Last year, the sandal on everyone’s foot was a sporty and comfortable neutral tone. Ugly sandals got their
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
Steve Madden & Urban Outfitters Joined Forces To Bring Us The Ult...
Scouring eBay, Poshmark, and Depop isn't a task for the faint of heart — but it's exactly what we've been doing to find a pair of slip-ons, those
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Indispensable Summer Shoe Style That Will Elevate Your Look
Everlane has done it again. Another perfectly-calibrated staple landed on the direct-to-consumer brand’s website today: The Wedge. (Their
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
Sculptural Heels Are The Work-Of-Art Shoe Trend You Need For Spring
Nine times out of ten, if you start seeing a certain accessory over and over, it's probably a Jacquemus original. Just look at what happened with his
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Put A Spring In Your Step With These 24 Pairs Of Pastel Sandals
News flash, people: sandal season is upon us. To be honest, we weren't convinced that it would ever come, but with the weather (wo)man's seal of approval,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Celebrate The Arrival Of Sandal Season With 17 Open-Toed Flats To...
It’s time to celebrate, folks, because the countdown to spring has finally begun. But before you pop that bottle of champagne and head for the closest
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
20 Black Strappy Sandals To Slide Your Feet Into This Spring
When it comes to footwear, people love to disagree. Between chunky dad sneakers, steel-toed cowboy boots and multi-colored Tevas, every shoe trend that's
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
14 Alternative Tevas Sandals To Buy ASAP
Foot paddles, velcro sandies, cutout hiking boots. Whatever you may refer to them as, Teva's have become the ultimate archetype for comfortable sandals.
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In
Get ready to put on your dancing shoes. If you're in the market for a pair of heels that you can actually bust a move in, we've got some ideas. First up:
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
No, Beyoncé Isn't Wearing Yeezy In Kanye West’s Instagram
So much for Kanye West and Jay Z ending their feud. On Thursday, West posted what the world thought was proof that the two were on better terms — they
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Put Away Your Birkenstocks, Havaianas Are Back
While wandering the streets of Denmark's capital between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we were surrounded by stylists, influencers, models, and
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Everyone On Instagram Is Freaking Out About These Sandals
Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The One Summer Shoe You Can't Not Love
The world is divided on plenty of topics: Soul Cycle, peanut butter, culottes. Slide sandals, though, are one of the few things we can all agree on —
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Toe Strap Sandals Are The New Flip Flops (Hear Us Out)
Toe loop. Toe ring, Toe strap. Or, as we like to call the sandal with the little piece of fabric that sits over your big toe: the elevated flip flop.
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
9 Sandal Alternatives To Flip-Flops (Because, Well, You Know)
Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
13 Under-$150 Mules You Won't Feel Bad About Wearing All Summer
There's no way around it. Summer is the doomsday season for shoes. Even with protective spray and dust bags, between scalding hot asphalt and walking
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
20 Summer Sandals So Cheap, You Can Buy More Than One
Aside from our workout sneakers, few shoes get beaten up and tossed around as much as our summer sandals. From burning asphalt, dirt, and sand, to the
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
13 Shoe Brands You Should Be Slipping Your Feet Into
Looking down at my feet the other day I realized I've been wearing the same Nike Air Maxes for the past two weeks (summer of the sneaker!). As much as I
by
Michelle Li
Shopping
While You Were Sleeping, Wedges Made A Comeback
We'll admit we have a tough time swallowing the idea of a wedge shoe; for us, it brings up flashbacks of high school matriculations in the mid '00s, garden
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Is Summer Even Summer Without A Chunky Black Sandal?
It's pretty impressive how quickly we've racked up an extensive sandal collection considering it's only mid-July. By now, you've broken in a trusty
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
23 Sandals You'll Want to Slide Into This Summer
It's summertime and the living's easy. So why shouldn't your shoe choice be too? While strappy heels and lace-up sandals always look great, by the time
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Amazon Prime Day Is Full Of Summer's Trendiest Shoes
Summer’s unofficial national holiday is officially in full swing. Amazon Prime Day is here and with it, deals that are already blowing our minds (need a
by
Ray Lowe
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted