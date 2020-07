The Best White Sandals For Summer (Paired With The Goods To Keep Them Clean)

In opposition to summer white's effortlessly chic and easy-to-wear reputation, it’s actually a fairly defiant and daring shade. Sure, it’s buttoned-up and maybe a little staid — but that’s exactly what makes it so dangerous. There's nowhere to hide when you’re wearing white: every slice of pizza you’ve eaten, glass of red wine you’ve sipped , and blade of grass you’ve set foot on has the ability to leave a mark on its pristine canvas. Yet white is trending more than ever when it comes to sandals for the warm-weather season. So, if we’re going to wear white shoes, then we better be armed and ready with some good cleaning supplies.