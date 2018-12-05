Although National Wine day officially takes place on May 25, we still reserve the right to celebrate our favorite fruit-forward booze all year long. Our plans span way beyond raising an extra glass, or two, and into the territory of signing up for recurring monthly deliveries of that sweet, sweet nectar — a.k.a. monthly wine membership clubs.
If you find yourself on the "every day is wine day" team, then one of the ahead memberships may be tailor-made for you. Available options range from full cases to tasting kits to pairing-sized bottles for two, and each service offers a similar system for carefully curating shipments to your particular tastes. If you're not crazy about a specific bottle, it can usually be sent back and swapped out for a different one.
Find out the best way to celebrate your love for wine every month with our guide to the top delivery services ahead. With a number of flexible "set-your-own schedule" and bottle budget options, there's even a subscription for the lukewarm wine drinkers, too.
Wine Awesomeness
What You Get
Curated monthly wine shipments from around the world accompanied by an educational wine booklet with articles on stories behind the bottles, wine terms, tasting notes, food pairings, etc.
What You Commit To
A monthly subscription of either three or six bottle shipments that can be skipped or cancelled at anytime — as long as it falls within a 24-hour window before your next order date.
What You Pay
A 3-bottle membership that costs $49 per shipment with the first shipment at $39 ($13 per bottle) or a 6-bottle membership that costs $79 per shipment with the first shipment at $54 ($9 per bottle). Shipping costs included.
90+ Wine Club
What You Get
Seasonally curated wine shipments of bottles that are all rated 90+ by critics and discounted below suggested retail price points.
What You Commit To
A recurring quarterly subscription of either red, white (including rosé and sparkling), or mixed 12-bottle wine shipments every three months that can be cancelled at any time at least seven days prior to your next shipment.
What You Pay
A quarterly cost of $169.97 per 12-bottle shipment ($14.16 per bottle). Shipping costs included.
maivino
What You Get
A direct-to-consumer service that delivers high-quality wine-on-tap with packaging that keeps it fresh for 32 days after opening.
What You Commit To
A flexible, subscription-free plan with one-off orders of either single or party wine packs of your choosing.
What You Pay
An upfront cost of either $30 ($15 per bottle) for the single (two bottles) or $54 ($13.50 per bottle) for the party pack (four bottles and two limited edition, unbreakable wine glasses). Shipping costs included with deliveries beginning in mid-September to New York, Florida, and Minnesota.
Cellars
What You Get
Affordable and customizable single-bottle to case club monthly wine shipments vetted by an in-house team of tasters.
What You Commit To
A flexible membership that ships around the 20th of each month with no monthly minimum required.
What You Pay
No upfront membership fee with shipments ranging from $29 to $389 (at $12 per bottle), depending on the club. Shipping costs included.
Hello Fresh
What You Get
An array of red, white, or mixed wine shipments complete with pairing tips and tasting notes.
What You Commit To
A flexible monthly membership — can skip a shipment or cancel membership at any time.
What You Pay
Monthly plans cost $89 for six bottles at roughly $14.83 per bottle. Shipping costs included.
Winc
What You Get
Shipments curated to personal palate profiles with recommendations of uniquely sourced and trendy bottles from the company's California-based winery.
What You Commit To
A flexible monthly subscription — can skip a shipment or cancel membership at any time.
What You Pay
Monthly shipments start at $52 for four bottles ($13 per bottle) delivered each month, but are adjustable for more or less depending upon specific wines' price ranges. Shipping costs included.
Vinley Market
What You Get
A small batch, boutique, and often organic and biodynamic wine selection sourced from sommeliers with tasting cards and winemaker information.
What You Commit To
A flexible monthly subscription that can be canceled any time.
What You Pay
Monthly plans start at $59 for two bottles ($30 per bottle) or $79 for three bottles ($26 per bottle). Shipping costs not included.
Wine Insiders
What You Get
A direct-to-consumer service that delivers specialty wines picked by experienced curators from a selection of the world's best wineries — all with a 100% bottle satisfaction guarantee.
What You Commit To
A 12-week, flexible and no-obligation subscription to 12 bottles of expertly-selected wines with your choice of reds, whites, or mixed shipments that can be cancelled at any time.
What You Pay
An upfront cost of $89 for an introductory case of 15 bottles ($5.93 per bottle). Shipping not included on orders with less than 6 bottles.
Firstleaf
What You Get
Expert selections of guaranteed and award-winning international to domestic wines that are matched to personal taste profiles.
What You Commit To
A flexible schedule that you set yourself, meaning you specify shipment dates and can cancel at any time.
What You Pay
Monthly plans start with an introduction shipment at $15 for three bottles ($5 per bottle) and then cost $79 for six bottles ($13 per bottle). Shipping not included.
VineBox
What You Get
Curated tasting-style shipments of wines-by-the-glass from an array of regions, complete with tasting notes, pairing suggestions, and fun historical facts — plus an option to purchase full bottles of favorite wines.
What You Commit To
An upfront monthly subscription for a duration of either one to three months or an entire year.
What You Pay
Plans range from $29 for a single month, to $81 for three months, and $300 for an entire year complete with either three or six new glasses of wine delivered per month. Shipping costs included.
Blue Apron
What You Get
An exclusive selection of wines from renowned winemakers in pairing-sized bottles (ideal for sharing between two) with tasting notes, flavor profiles, and bottling history.
What You Commit To
A flexible monthly membership — can skip a shipment or cancel membership at any time.
What You Pay
Monthly plans cost $65.99 for six pairing-sized bottles ($10 a 2/3-sized bottle). Shipping costs included.
Martha Stewart
What You Get
A selection of wines curated by Martha Stewart with pairing, serving, and entertaining suggestions.
What You Commit To
A flexible monthly membership — can skip a shipment or cancel membership at any time.
What You Pay
Plans cost roughly $50 for six bottles ($8.33 per bottle) delivered every six weeks, or $90 for 12 bottles ($7.48 per bottle) delivered every eight weeks. Shipping costs included.
InClub
What You Get
A selection of wines sourced straight from wineries and curated based on preference for type, varietal, or region.
What You Commit To
A flexible set-your-own schedule — can specify shipment frequency, quality grade, pricing, and can cancel, skip, or pause at any time.
What You Pay
Monthly plans range from $49, $89, and $149 for shipments of five bottles (price per bottle dependent upon specific wine prices). Shipping costs included.
Tasting Room
What You Get
Personalized tasting kit shipments that are sourced by the company directly from renowned international wineries across the globe.
What You Commit To
A flexible set-your-own schedule — you can specify shipment dates and bottle amounts, and can cancel at any time.
What You Pay
An upfront member ship cost of $9.95 plus a bi-monthly plan that costs roughly $84.49 for 12 bottles ($7 per bottle) delivered every six weeks (unless otherwise modified). Shipping costs included.
