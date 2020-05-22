7 Sites That Will Deliver Your Favorite Alcohol ASAP

Here's the thing: You can understand the vital importance of staying home and sheltering in place while also really missing a good Manhattan (or Margarita) from your bar around the corner. Becoming our own bartenders is a quarantine profession we can put up there with cutting our own hair or becoming our own corner bakery. But, tracking down your favorite bottle of booze or liqueur isn't exactly an essential activity. If you want to limit your weekly errands, or are mostly relying on delivery for other needs like groceries, you don't have to venture out in order to get your hands on craft cocktail fixings — because, depending on your state, you can get spirits delivered directly to your door in as little as an hour flat.
Even if you're not in an area that usually permits wine and alcohol delivery, the recent loosening regulations around spirits' sales may mean you can order drinks (or even an entire bottle) through meal subscription and local food delivery services. Ahead, seven services that will do just thing — along with a few deals you can score, too.
