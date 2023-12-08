9 Sites That Deliver Your Favourite Bottles Of Holiday Spirits ASAP

While stay-at-home orders may be a thing of the not-so-distant past and we're finally able to get a good martini (or pét nat) from your bar around the corner, we still find ourselves wanting to be our own bartenders every once in a while.
When Christmas hits (in just over two weeks!) you’ll likely find yourself entertaining a few family members or hosting an IRL Friendsmas for the first time in who knows how long.
But if you’re still trying to limit errands — or just save some holiday prep time — you can not only rely on delivery for your grocery needs, but you can also use similar services to track down your favorite bottle of booze or liqueur online.
Convenient for you, since you don't have to venture out in order to get your hands on craft cocktail fixings — because, depending on your state, you can still get alcohol delivered directly to your door in as little as an hour flat. We have compiled eight services that will do just thing — along with a few deals you can score, too.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.