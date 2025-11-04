Melbourne Cook Julia Busuttil Nishimura On Strengthening Culture & Memories Through Food

R29: What were your experiences with food and cooking like growing up in your household?



JBN: All of my childhood memories really are around food and cooking. Whether that was at home with my mum, or at my cousin’s house or at the Maltese club. Cooking and food were a really integral part of life, and it's how my family showed love, through sharing and being hospitable. I grew up with a lot of traditional Maltese cooking, but also my mum liked to make recipes she picked up from her travels in the '70s when she worked for the airlines, so I feel like the kitchen was a really exciting place to be. She took a lot of pride in her cooking, and I can vividly remember her beautiful apple cinnamon tea cakes and warm scones with jam for afternoon tea, something I now do for my own children using Bonne Maman preserves. I always loved grocery shopping with her, picking out ingredients and discussing what we would cook. These experiences have really shaped me into the cook I am today.