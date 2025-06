This type of thinking is a “sore spot” for Chhibber, because not only is her identity tied directly to Indian food, but she also tells Refinery29 Australia that p

Depinder Chhibber is having a dream run on MasterChef Australia 2025 , with a bunch of wins under her belt and one of the most talked about dishes so far: her traditional Indian street food dish, Raj Kachori. In the West, there can be a stigma rooted in racism surrounding South Asian food , where the cuisine is associated with words like “cheap” and “simple”. Compare that to French or Italian cuisine, often considered “elevated” and “expensive”.eople often don’t understand how “technical” traditional Indian recipes are.