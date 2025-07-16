Chloé Hayden Wants A World Where Women Aren’t Told They’re ‘Too Much’
Heartbreak High star Chloé Hayden is unapologetically herself. She's open about how neurodivergence makes her "different, not less", and is a fierce advocate for disability rights in Australia. However, the world wasn't always a safe space for the author when she was growing up. After being told off by "almost every teacher" at school, being given detention for "correcting teachers on misinformation", being called "dramatic and difficult" when classroom lights were overwhelming, Hayden began to "shrink" herself to fit a mould.
"Grown-ups would often express concern to my parents about me not fitting in with other kids, about being too sensitive for my age, about being too different. That same sentiment was echoed by the kids around me; all considering me to be too much, too weird, too different," she tells Refinery29 Australia. "These experiences led me to mask, trying desperately to fit into a mould that was never meant for me. For years after that, I tried to shrink myself, but you can only silence your sparkle for so long."
Hayden is now partnering with LEGO Australia on the She Built That initiative, and is acting as a mentor for three young Aussie girls challenging the status quo and building a more inclusive future. "In Australia, women are marginalised and undermined in almost every aspect you can think of; and young girls are not immune to that — they see it, they hear it, they soak it in. It is so far beyond time now that we rewrite the narrative, and that young girls soak in that they can do anything they put their minds to," Hayden says.
The actor is nominated for a Silver Logie for Best Supporting Actress this year, after portraying Quinni in Heartbreak High for a second season. Her success in the Australian media industry has meant a great deal to those in the disabled community, especially with the historical lack of representation.
"Growing up, I never saw people like me on screen, and it made me feel like I wasn't supposed to be here. Being nominated for a Logie is proof that disabled people do belong in this industry," she says. "I hope there's a little girl that's just like little Chloé, and I hope a spark goes off in her brain that makes her say, 'Huh, if she can do that, I bet I can, too!'" So, aside from representation in Australian media, how can we encourage girls and young women to embrace what makes them unique? Hayden believes it comes down to viewing differences as "strengths" rather than "deficits".
"This involves educating ourselves and others about neurodiversity, promoting inclusive environments, and challenging stereotypes. By celebrating individuality and encouraging self-expression, we can create a society where everyone feels valued and understood," she tells R29. "It so deeply saddens me to think about the sheer amount of young women and neurodivergent girls who were not given an opportunity for greatness because of a society that condemns difference."
Parents of daughters, teachers, and community leaders have a role to play, too. Young girls can be impressionable, and it's important to be aware of what messages you're putting out to the world. Hayden says girls need to learn their voices are important, especially if they aren't following a traditional path.
"By fostering confidence and resilience, you're empowering them to make a difference in the world," she adds. "Kids are so much more intelligent in every way than we give them credit for. God, I want a 10-year-old girl for Prime Minister."
It's clear Hayden is passionate about her latest partnership, because she wants a world where all women have the freedom to be themselves. "When we force people into narrow boxes of what's 'normal' or 'acceptable', we risk losing the richness of diverse perspectives. And often, diversity is where greatness stems from. No one ever made greatness happen by being like everyone else," she says.
"She Built That is a platform for girls, that tells them they can be themselves wholly from day one, and that they don't need to change at all. That's a world I want to live in."
