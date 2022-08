At the beginning of high school, my school thought it would be a brilliant idea for all of us to go on a big camp to get to know each other. Reluctantly, and with a lot of tears, I had given in to my parents’ pleas and agreed to go. The camp itself was fine; I even managed to make friends with a girl I once again convinced myself would be a lifelong best friend . However, come the first week of school, she bluetoothed me a ‘diss track’ she had written about me (in her defence, it was by far the most creative method of disowning me I’ve ever received), broke into my locker and scribbled slurs on all of my notebooks, and began spreading rumours about me that caused the teachers to call me into uncomfortable, worried meetings. Those rumours stayed with me long after I left the school.