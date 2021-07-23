Why Everyone You Know Suddenly Has Main Character Syndrome

Whether you resist or embrace the designation of “main character,” what’s clear is that, during the pandemic, main character memes have helped us to accept life’s highs and lows as entertaining plot developments, to consider our misfortunes proof of the importance of our story, and to justify indulgence as being key to our archetypal hero’s journey. It’s no coincidence that the earliest main character meme to go viral came out in May 2020: a TikToker had “hunkered down” in her childhood home, and her daily walks through her neighbourhood served to remind her — and her whole block, apparently — that all this is her story. “This is the time that I walk through my neighbourhood, to remind everyone in my neighbourhood that I’m the main character in this neighbourhood,” they sing, in the video. “Look at me! No, look away! No, look at me! Ah!”