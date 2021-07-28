Of course, this doesn’t mean social media isn’t also having a tremendously negative impact on our mental health — this is a ‘hate the game, not the player’ kind of conundrum. In the past two months, I’ve barely been on Instagram because I too recognised the corrosive effect it was having on my creativity, energy levels, and self-esteem. For now, I re-download the app occasionally to — yes — post about the work I’ve done (that might even be how you’re reading this article) and check in on any work leads, then I delete it again and get on with my week. The concentrated economic domination of social media companies means that we can’t all “work in silence” if we want to make a living. The Frank Oceans of the world are the exception, not the rule. There isn’t a single creative I know who wouldn’t trade social media clout for being fairly compensated for their work, but unfortunately, in 2021, those two things have become interdependent. Many creatives are simply muddling their way through the foliage as effectively as they can, hoping to reach some semblance of financial security on the other side. Until we find a new way of doing things — until social media apps begin fairly compensating their creators, readers begin investing in the writers whose work they admire, or hell, why not until universal base income is introduced — we’re going to need to work within the system as it currently is. We aren’t a generation of Narcissuses, drowning in our own reflections...we’re perpetually treading water, trying to sell a few tickets to the spectacle where we can until the lifeboat comes to save us.