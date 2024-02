So what’s the “ethical” use of AI in the entertainment world? There’s unfortunately not one black-and-white or straightforward answer, as evidenced by the impasse that prolonged the writer's and actors' strikes. What we do know is that AI in itself typically isn’t the problem — the issue is how it's coded and how its functions are used — which means that we have to be intentional about what we do with it for it to yield positive results. The most ethical application of the different types of AI would probably involve an integration strategy that acts to support the work that’s already being done by people in these industries for, as Stephen surmised, “optimisation.” Think of apps like Boomy that make music production more accessible to amateurs looking to create instrumentals without the expensive equipment or hundred thousand dollar fees charged by A-list producers. Or Storia, an AI program filmmakers can use to create detailed storyboards pre-production. Or Parfait, the AI-driven wig company that should be in every Hollywood hair stylist’s repertoire to ensure that bad TV wigs on Black talent are a thing of the past. These AI processes and so many others can be effective as tools for advancement used in tandem with human contributions, rather than automating them entirely.