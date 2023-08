After navigating their site, I was initially tempted to skip the stylist consultation part. I thought I knew exactly what I wanted when it came to the style of my wig, but to my surprise, the service turned out to be extremely helpful. My stylist provided insights on wig length, color, and curl patterns that I hadn't even considered. After using their interface to fully customize my wig (Parfait allows you to choose from a curated selection of pre-style wigs or make your own from the ground up), next up was the part I’d been waiting for: using AI to get my exact head measurements. I used a credit card for size reference and let my computer’s camera capture photos of my head from different angles. As someone who often struggled with this part of the wig process, this felt like a personal victory. The technology made sure that every dimension was captured to ensure a snug yet comfortable fit.