Waeve Is Here To Shake Up The World Of Wigs

The modern shift in how young Black women view wigs was reflected in the many conversations the Waeve team had with their followers on Instagram even before launch. “We were just talking to people about, like, “Tell me about your experience of buying hair,” [and] we recorded those interviews. We actually made a video [where] we spliced together all these different people,” Imevbore tells Refinery29. "I think, because the people that we pitched to truly had no idea about the industry, it was just so eye-opening for them, this huge market that they didn't know anything about. We spoke to so many people that we could present a compelling case that this is a problem that a lot of people are having.” This dialogue became “Her Hair Stories,” where, Imevbore says, “we spoke to Black women about their hair journeys. It was out of that that we were able to figure out the positioning of our brand.”