So, You Want To Try A Wig? Here Are 9 Options For Beginners

For first-time buyers, celebrity stylist Ro Morgan (who frequently styles Naomi Campbell), advises paying attention to a few key factors in the product description, like whether the unit is made of human or synthetic hair, the versatility of the part, construction, and the fit — before making a purchase. And Ursula Stephen , the artist behind some of Rihanna's most iconic styles, echoes this sentiment, recommending wig novices turn to a synthetic piece to test the waters. "If you're new to wigs or just want one for a special occasion, there are great options out there that are affordable," Stephen says. "I've seen some great synthetic, curly-texture wigs that look extremely natural. It's just about how you customize it," she adds.