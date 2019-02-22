So, You Want To Try A Wig? Here Are 9 Options For Beginners

Neon-green waves, inches down to the floor, an Afro reaching toward the sky — that’s the magic of wigs. Snatched is a week-long celebration of wigs, the people who wear them, and their role in Black beauty culture.
At 12 a.m. — when we're supposed to be sleeping — we're often deep in an Instagram rabbit hole. Sometimes, we're catching up on celebrity gossip or fawning over Beyoncé's latest selfie drop, but most of the time we're looking at photos of hair. More specifically: wigs.
Between the celebrity styles on the 'gram and the influencer tutorials on YouTube, there's enough wigspo on the web to make us pause on braiding, brushing, and straightening our own hair and give the protective style a go. But with so many options out there, entering the wig game can feel daunting for a newbie.
For first-time buyers, celebrity stylist Ro Morgan (who frequently styles Naomi Campbell), advises paying attention to a few key factors in the product description, like whether the unit is made of human or synthetic hair, the versatility of the part, construction, and the fit — before making a purchase. And Ursula Stephen, the artist behind some of Rihanna's most iconic styles, echoes this sentiment, recommending wig novices turn to a synthetic piece to test the waters. "If you're new to wigs or just want one for a special occasion, there are great options out there that are affordable," Stephen says. "I've seen some great synthetic, curly-texture wigs that look extremely natural. It's just about how you customize it," she adds.
But before you swipe your Visa on your first wig, research is crucial. Beauty influencer Vicky Logan suggests reading reviews and binge-watching YouTube videos to see what is really worth your money. And to get you started, we did some of the heavy-lifting for you. Ahead, we rounded up a few no-fuss units for soon-to-be wig enthusiasts that are just starting to experiment.
