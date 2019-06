These Celebrities Are Making Big Hair Changes For Summer

Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside (although we wouldn't turn down rocking an adult mood ring, TBH). If we're going through a stressful phase, it's all ponytails and grease-disguising headbands . If we're trying to bring sunshine into our lives, we make an appointment for highlights . And if we need a complete revamp, a transformative cut is on the to-do list.