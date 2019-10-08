Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside. If we're going through a stressful phase, it's all ponytails and grease-disguising headbands. If we're trying to bring sunshine into our lives, we make an appointment for highlights. And if we need a complete revamp, a transformative cut is on the to-do list.
Clearly our favourite celebs are itching for the latter in 2019. The year is almost at an end, and the stars have fully embraced the "new hair, who dis?" mantra. Between Kerry Washington's fresh and sassy chop, Rowan Blanchard's pixie cut, and Emilia Clarke's DIY dye job, there's plenty of hair inspiration for us to gawk over.
And if the hair updates ahead are any indication of the next few months, it's safe to say that the stars will be ending 2019 with a bang. Click through to see our favourite celebrity hair changes of the year so far.