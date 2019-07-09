The Under-The-Radar Hair Accessories Brand Instagram's Cool Girls Love

Of course, having celebrity fans works wonders to propel a burgeoning accessories brand to popularity, but it seems Tort is beginning to go viral for more reasons than one. "Think of it as a jewellery box for your hair," says Mona. "It's the item you reach for when you want to feel cute, need to make your day (or outfit) better or hate everything in your wardrobe. A lot of jewellery brands do hair accessories, but there weren't many out there that were affordable enough to allow people to have a collection that they can build up over time or mix and match as you would with earrings, rings and necklaces. Tort does just that. Jewellery will always play a part in people's style, but in my experience, I wear the same jewellery every day, so I see hair clips and scrunchies as the new costume jewellery. They can be switched up daily depending on how I'm feeling or what I'm wearing." Clips made to look like resin are also fashioned from eco-material and each one comes housed in a luxe, protective pouch.