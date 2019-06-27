5 Slip Skirt Trends We Keep Seeing On Instagram (& Where To Shop Them)

Cast your minds back to '90s fashion, the era of rhinestone denim, literal rose-tinted sunnies and flatform shoes, and you’ll find slip skirts right at the helm. In 2019, times haven’t changed – our Instagram feeds have been awash lately with various iterations of the statement satin bias cut.
New York fashion pack favourite Collina Strada produced a contemporary all-white version for Spring/Summer '19, while at Rejina Pyo we saw a duck-egg blue organza fit complete with matching button-up blazer. Priscavera opted for a traditional black design, paired with a Matrix-inspired metallic coat.
We've been inundated with ways to style the slinky skirt for summer, including pastels, leopard print (thanks, Realisation Par) and sheer fabrics. Influencers have been heavily involved in reviving our slip skirt fantasies, too: Rouje founder, Jeanne Damas donned her ditsy floral slip with a square-neck vest, and stylist Monikh opted for muted neutrals.
Whether you’re after a skirt that subscribes to your Shania Twain-esque dreams or simply an envy-inducing garment to see you through your summer hols, these are some of the best slip skirts we're stalking on the 'gram.