London Fashion Week Street Style: The Hair Edition

Jacqueline Kilikita, Asia Typek
Photographed by Asia Typek.
Traditionally, Fashion Week street style is all about the clothes, with London's most stylish descending on the city's streets to show off their painstakingly planned attire, including ombre coats, billowing skirts and classic handbags.
Hair usually takes a backseat, as all of the magic happens backstage at the hands of industry legends like Guido Palau and Tina Outen. But this season, the hair trends outside the shows grabbed our attention.
From pearl-adorned barrettes and pastel buzzcuts to embellished headbands and animé-inspired pink bobs, here are the coolest and most wearable street style hair looks we spotted at London Fashion Week AW19.
