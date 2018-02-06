I certainly wore my share of mood rings as a kid, but never without a vague sense of distrust. How could a single colour accurately depict the complex emotions I was feeling at any given moment? I doubt anyone has ever had total faith in mood rings, but the very idea that their manufacturers would make such a lofty claim needled at me. (Yes, I was kind of a weird kid.) Plus, these things have been around for over 40 years. If they have had such staying power, doesn't that mean that at least some people find them illuminating?