When the experiment ended, I still didn't know what it meant to feel "lovable," but I was sure of one thing: My ring definitely responded to dramatic temperature changes, but it fell very short when it came to reading more nuanced shifts in my mood. According to Tara Emrani, PhD , psychologist at NYU Langone Health, this is about as well as we should expect mood rings to work, since they don't take enough physiological factors into account for their readings to ever be close to 100% accurate. What a mood ring will always read correctly, Dr. Emrani says, is the temperature of your finger — and that's about it.