Emilia Clarke Dyed Her Own Hair Right Before The 2019 Oscars

Is there a more dramatic time to debut a brand-new look than right before the biggest awards show of the year? We think not — which is why we applaud Emilia Clarke for doing exactly that, effectively stealing the show before she even got there.
Ahead of the 2019 Oscars, Clarke, who's been blonde for more than a year now, showed fans that she's back to her natural brunette roots with a backseat selfie as she was en route to the Oscars red carpet. "Blondes have more fun eh?!" she wrote on Instagram. "Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening... let the good times roll."
Clarke's relationship with her blonde hair has been tumultuous, to say the least: She once called it "frigging stupid" because the bleached-out look meant she was more recognizable by Game of Thrones fans than ever before.
In addition to making her look like Daenerys Targaryen in the streets, the maintenance couldn't have been easy, either, given Clarke's much darker natural color. And maybe that's why she couldn't even wait for a professional to dye her back to her natural brown: During E!'s red-carpet coverage, it was revealed that Clarke actually dyed her own hair at home before the show.
Despite the color allegedly coming from a box, the actress looked every bit the star on the red carpet on Sunday evening, when she stepped out in a crystal-covered lavender gown with her newly brunette hair styled in a short, sleek bob, a style that we've predicted is about to be huge this year. With Emilia Clarke as inspiration, we'd say that's all but inevitable now.
