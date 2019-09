The nature of the bob is that it is versatile, and comes in many iterations. But for spring 2019, which is closer than we realize, pros are pinpointing one style in particular as the cut to end all cuts: the chin-length bob. Melissa Timperley, the director and stylist at her own Melissa Salons in Manchester, says she's seen a major increase in clients requesting the look. Timperley describes it as a classic bob cut right to lip level, with bangs cut above the eyebrows growing slightly longer at the temples and blended into the length.